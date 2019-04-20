|
Ehwald, Fr. Joseph Anthony
1936 - 2019
Reverend Father Joseph Anthony Ehwald, died on April 19, 2019, while in skilled nursing care at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. The son of German immigrants George and Hedwig (Mueller) Ehwald, Father Ehwald was born on December 19, 1936 at Saint Ann's Hospital in Columbus and was baptized just a few days later at the hospital. He entered Saint Mary's (German Village) Elementary School and, with the move of his family, continued his Catholic elementary education at Corpus Christi Parish School (Columbus) graduating in 1950; he graduated in 1954 from Saint Charles Preparatory School (Columbus) and the college program at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary (Columbus) in 1958. Father Ehwald began his theological studies at Mount Saint Mary's of the West (Cincinnati) where he graduated in 1962. Father Ehwald was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Columbus by Bishop Clarence Issenmann on May 26, 1962 at Saint Joseph Cathedral (Columbus). During his 57 years of priestly ministry Father Ehwald served at Saint Christopher Church (Columbus) while instructing at Bishop Watterson High School (Columbus); Saint Mary Church (Marion) while instructing at Marion Catholic High School; and Saint Francis DeSales Church (Newark) while instructing at Newark Catholic High School. He served as pastor at Saint Bernadette (Lancaster), Saint Leo Parish (Columbus), and Holy Name Parish (Columbus). In his later years he served as a chaplain at Riverside Methodist Hospital and at Saint Pius X Catholic Church (Reynoldsburg); he retired in 2004. Father Ehwald enjoyed his long-time association with the Newark Mäennerchor. Father Ehwald is survived by cousins in the United States and in Germany, along with his close friends and caregivers Scott and Misty Luallen. Our thanks to the religious sisters and staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor for the care given to Father Ehwald. At his request Father Ehwald's body was donated for anatomical study at the Ohio State University. A Memorial Mass for Father Ehwald will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2:00 p.m., Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg (www.spxreynoldsburg.com); Bishop Robert Brennan will celebrate the Mass; Bishop Frederick Campbell (retired) and Bishop James Griffin (retired) will concelebrate along with priests of the Diocese of Columbus; Father James Walter will deliver the homily. Friends may visit before and after the Mass. Arrangements are under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home 1068 S. HIGH ST. , (614) 444-1185. Please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com to sign on-line condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019