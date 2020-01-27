|
|
Auberger, Joseph
1929 - 2020
Joseph D. Auberger, 90, of Columbus, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kobacker House. Retired from the State of Ohio MRDD. He is preceded in death by beloved wife Wanda V. Dietz Auberger and son Mark E. Dietz. Joseph is survived by daughters, Nancy A. (Rick) Shuster, Joan P. (Steven) Keeler and Dee Dee (Chuck) Kattenhorn; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-8pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Scioto Reserve Country Club, 7383 Scioto Parkway, Powell, OH 43065. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 in his memory. Arrangement by: RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020