Avena, Joseph
1933 - 2019
Joseph Soto Avena, 86 yrs. young, passed away August 9, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family who loved and cherished him, while listening to his favorite Mariachi music. He was born July 16, 1933 in Deming, New Mexico to Luis and Francisca Avena. Preceded in death by his parents and mother-In-Law Florence Burdette, brothers Gerado, Pablo, Manuel and sisters Francisca, Jesus (Aaron), Consuelo (Benny), Erminda, Luisa and Esther (Benny). Bill and Pete Burdette, Nick and Ann Nichols, 2 sons-in-law Mark Lyle and Brian Rudd. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Pearl; daughters, Toni, Roxane (Eddie Lee) and Terri Avena (Greg); grandchildren, Jessica, Taniya (Bill Sheets), Tony (Diana), Katie "Petunia"; great grandchildren, Sean, Tommy, Naveya, and Cameron. Along with many nieces and nephews here and in New Mexico. Our Wichita, KS family, Bruno, Gahanna Hardware Family and many friends at The Mug & Gahanna Grill. He enlisted at 14 years of age into the USAF. During his military career he was a BMAT (Best Mexican Around Town, lol) Ballistic Missile Analyst Technician, Crew R-102 533 Strategic Missile Squadron & 581 Strategic Missile Wing. His crew was responsible for shooting the Titan II Missile at Vandenberg AFB on May 21, 1965 "Front Site" where his Superior stated his target was 3/10 of a mile off in which he replied "Yes Sir, There Is Always Room For Improvement, Thank You Sir". He retired with 20 years of active duty, fought in the Korean Conflict and spent 10+ years in the reserves. He retired a civilian career from Rimrock Corp. of 32 years. He was an active employee of The Gahanna Hardware for the past 15 years. He was a member of the VFW Paul Lawrence, Post #9847. He was an avid golfer, a die-hard euchre player, loved his Mariachi music, OSU Buckeyes and enjoyed managing his football pools. He never knew a stranger and was adored by many of all ages. Nothing was more important to him than his family, he taught them the true meaning of love and work ethic. Always willing to help others no matter the sacrifice. He was always right, just ask him! His wishes were to donate his body to science at OSU but due to medical circumstance that wish could not be fulfilled. Newcomer Funeral Home is performing creamation and his final resting place will be in Pinos Altos Gila National Forest, New Mexico. Upon his wishes a celebration of life has been scheduled to take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1-5 pm at VFW Post 9857, 2330 Stelzer Rd., Columbus, OH 43219. If you wish to honor his name, the family asks donations be made to the () a charity near and dear to his heart, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019