Babb, Joseph
1946 - 2019
Joseph L. Babb, age 73, Saturday July 20, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Veteran US Army. Longtime resident of DeLeon Springs, Florida. He is survived by his daughter Valentina (Jason) and her siblings Crystal and Charlie, brother John Babb; sisters Evelyn Hancock and BettieAnn LeBreux, grandchildren Brandy (Jason) Shaffer and Thomas (Ashley) Hall; great grandchildren Shane, Jeremy, Skylar, Morgan, Rowen, Joshua, Makayla, William and Nathaniel; nieces and nephews John, Richard, Lloyd, Helene and Heidi, Mandy and Tara, Matthew and Daniel. As his wishes no service will be held. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019