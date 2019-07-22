Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Babb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Babb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Babb Obituary
Babb, Joseph
1946 - 2019
Joseph L. Babb, age 73, Saturday July 20, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Veteran US Army. Longtime resident of DeLeon Springs, Florida. He is survived by his daughter Valentina (Jason) and her siblings Crystal and Charlie, brother John Babb; sisters Evelyn Hancock and BettieAnn LeBreux, grandchildren Brandy (Jason) Shaffer and Thomas (Ashley) Hall; great grandchildren Shane, Jeremy, Skylar, Morgan, Rowen, Joshua, Makayla, William and Nathaniel; nieces and nephews John, Richard, Lloyd, Helene and Heidi, Mandy and Tara, Matthew and Daniel. As his wishes no service will be held. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.