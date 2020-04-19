|
Baehr, Joseph "Joe"
1943 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Baehr, 76, passed away on April 18, 2020 at his home in Cape May Court House, NJ after succumbing to the effects of mesothelioma. He was born on June 19, 1943 in Columbus, OH. Joe was a proud graduate of the class of 1961 at St. Charles Preparatory School in Columbus. He also attained degrees from both Ohio University and Ohio State University. Joe proudly served his country as a member of the Navy from 1964-1970. He married the former Louise Baird on July 17, 1967.Joe was a longtime school teacher, helping students learn math at both the high school and college levels primarily at Southwestern City Schools, Franklin University and Columbus State Community College. Besides his family, he loved the water, woodworking and taking photographs. He is survived by his wife Louise; his brothers Paul (Patty) Baehr, Phil (Beverly) Baehr and Tom Baehr; children Matthew & Mary Baehr; grandchildren Madeline, Celia and Charles Joseph. A celebration of life will be planned for later in 2020 when physically possible. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Mesothelioma Patient Care Fund at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania or the First United Methodist Church of Avalon at 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon, New Jersey 08202.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020