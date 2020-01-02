|
Ballinger, Joseph
1941 - 2019
Joseph "Joe" Ballinger, age 78, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at home. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Judy, son Jeffrey Ballinger, parents Joseph A. and Jeanette (Ball) Ballinger, mother-in-law and father-in-law Lucille "Lucy" and Ralph Bush. Joe was retired from Rutherford Funeral Homes & Crematories, and was a 1960 graduate of Central High School. He is survived by his children, Jo Steinert of Columbus and Jennifer (Shane) Valentine of Groveport, OH; daughter-in-law, Cathy Ballinger of Wooster, OH; grandchildren, Jackie (Doug) Appel, Danielle, Joey, Samuel, Benjamin, Elijah and Nathaniel; brothers, Roger (Joy) Ballinger and Don (Kathy) Ballinger; sister, Cleta Logan; brother-in-law, Ralph and Nancy Bush; and other relatives and friends. Joe was a member of the Indianola Church of Christ. Family and friends may call from 2-5p.m. Sunday at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202, where a funeral service will be held at 11a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 with Robert Barcus, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Whit's End Community Place, 1761 Beall Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691 in his memory. Online condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020