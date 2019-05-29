|
|
Barney, Joseph
1937 - 2019
Joseph James Barney, 81, of Delaware, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born October 9, 1937 in Washington D.C to the late Joseph and Agnes Barney. Joseph retired from National City Bank. He was a kindhearted and caring man; an avid history buff and the best Pop Pop around. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Barney of 33 years; son, James Barney; daughters, Patricia Urban and Jennifer (Michael) Ludwig; brother, Patrick Barney; sister, JoAnn Barney; 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Memorial services in celebration of his life will be held at later dates. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019