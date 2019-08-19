|
Beshara, Joseph
1931 - 2019
Joseph P. Beshara, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Dad took a fall and his head did not prove to be as hard as we thought! Joe is survived by his wife, Marilou; daughters, Jodi, Karen, Lynn and Julie; sons, Tom, Marc and John; along with spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joe retired from the Columbus Fire Department and was a respected brick mason. Joe lived by the Cardinal Rule and will be missed by all who knew him. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, OH. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com. Arrangements by HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019