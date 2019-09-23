Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Joseph Bohlen Obituary
Bohlen, Joseph
Joseph "Joe" M. Bohlen, age 45, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 21, 2019. Joe is preceded in death by brother Bobby Bohlen. He is survived by loving family, Robert and Deborah Bohlen; sons, Joey and Jake; brother, Chris Bohlen; many family and friends. Arrangements are under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
