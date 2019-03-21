Bowman, Joseph

1953 - 2019

Joseph Bowman, 65, of Granville, passed away unexpectedly at Mount Carmel East on March 20, 2019. Joe was born August 1, 1953 in Norfolk, VA to the late Ralph and Ruby (Swank) Bowman. He is survived by his loving wife, of 46 years, Patricia "Patty" (Ryan) Bowman; beloved daughters Lisa (Matthew) Good and Jennifer Bowman; treasured granddaughters Lucy and Betty Good; sisters Billie (James) Richey and Rogerette (Larry) Hannum; five nieces and nephews; numerous grand pets; as well as other family and friends. Joe loved being with his family, golf, travel, the outdoors, and photography. He earned his Associates degree from Columbus State and was employed in the computer and technology industry his entire life, including over 20 years at Digital Equipment Corp. He was entrepreneurial, having owned and operated his own business since 1999. In addition to running his own business, he was employed at Home Depot and Amazon. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2-4PM with a Celebration of Life memorial service at 4:30PM at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St. Dr. Cecil Good, celebrant. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Creative Living, and the Jimmy V. Foundation. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Apr. 3, 2019