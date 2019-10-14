Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church
720 Hamlet Street (Italian Village)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Agriesti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Agriesti


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph C. Agriesti Obituary
Agriesti, Joseph C.
1931 - 2019
Joseph C. Agriesti, age 88, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Mt.Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. Joe was raised in "Flytown" and graduated from Aquinas High School; after high school he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He later was co-founder of Agriesti's Grill and later worked at the Florentine. He then began a successful business, known as Agriesti's Remodeling. Joe had an extremely strong work ethic and because of this, was a 30 plus year member of working and promoting the St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church's, Columbus Italian Festival, for which he was honored this year, posthumously, on Friday, October 11, 2019 and was a devoted member of St. John's Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Petrina Rosalie (Milicia) Agriesti, parents Carmine and Rose (Penzone) Agriesti, step-mother Faustine "Lucy" (Lucerfini) Agriesti, brothers John and Charles Agriesti, sisters Mary Sue Agriesti and Dolores DiSabato, sister-in-law Joyce Agriesti, brother-in-law Jim Tose and Frank's mother-in-law Donna Murphy. He is survived by his children, Rose K. Agriesti, Denise J. Agriesti, Mark J. Agriesti and Frank R. (Shaun) Agriesti; grandsons, Nicholas J. and Vincent M. Agriesti, and Jamie (Sencha'l) Murphy; great-grandchildren, Addison and Camille Murphy; brother, Anthony (Carol) Agriesti; sister-in-law, Bonnie Agriesti; brother-in-law, Pete (Evelyn) Milicia; sister-in-law, Angie Tose; many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (with a Prayer Service at 3 p.m.). Friends and family are asked to gather on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., for his funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet Street (Italian Village). Rev. Msgr. John K. Cody, Presider, with Deacon Frank Iannarino, assisting. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now