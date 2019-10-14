|
|
Agriesti, Joseph C.
1931 - 2019
Joseph C. Agriesti, age 88, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Mt.Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. Joe was raised in "Flytown" and graduated from Aquinas High School; after high school he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He later was co-founder of Agriesti's Grill and later worked at the Florentine. He then began a successful business, known as Agriesti's Remodeling. Joe had an extremely strong work ethic and because of this, was a 30 plus year member of working and promoting the St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church's, Columbus Italian Festival, for which he was honored this year, posthumously, on Friday, October 11, 2019 and was a devoted member of St. John's Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Petrina Rosalie (Milicia) Agriesti, parents Carmine and Rose (Penzone) Agriesti, step-mother Faustine "Lucy" (Lucerfini) Agriesti, brothers John and Charles Agriesti, sisters Mary Sue Agriesti and Dolores DiSabato, sister-in-law Joyce Agriesti, brother-in-law Jim Tose and Frank's mother-in-law Donna Murphy. He is survived by his children, Rose K. Agriesti, Denise J. Agriesti, Mark J. Agriesti and Frank R. (Shaun) Agriesti; grandsons, Nicholas J. and Vincent M. Agriesti, and Jamie (Sencha'l) Murphy; great-grandchildren, Addison and Camille Murphy; brother, Anthony (Carol) Agriesti; sister-in-law, Bonnie Agriesti; brother-in-law, Pete (Evelyn) Milicia; sister-in-law, Angie Tose; many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (with a Prayer Service at 3 p.m.). Friends and family are asked to gather on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., for his funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet Street (Italian Village). Rev. Msgr. John K. Cody, Presider, with Deacon Frank Iannarino, assisting. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019