|
|
McPeek, Joseph C.
1944 - 2019
Joseph C. McPeek, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Joe was born April 10, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Francis and Margaret McPeek. He graduated from Luther High School North in Chicago and earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo. He retired in 2014 from the Social Security Administration following 47 years of dedicated service. Joe truly had the heart of a servant which he lived out tirelessly at Peace Lutheran Church and throughout the community. Joe had a genuine love for people and dedicated his life to helping others. He was faithful to Camp Friendship, Faith Mission, Project HOPE, Interfaith Hospitality Network, Children's Ministry, served on Church Council, and frequently visited shut-ins. His energy in maintaining the church grounds and beautiful Peace Memorial Garden will be missed. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years, Carol McPeek, who accepted his hand in marriage on March 25, 1986. Also survived by a son Jeff McPeek, daughter Alison (David) Lange and grandson Alek, all of Spokane, Washington; children, Michele (Kraig) Koester, Matt (Dorina) Kramer and Mark (Yoon) Kramer; grandchildren, Connor, Madison, Mackenzie, Avery, Halle, Mallory, Ashley, Michaela, Ezra and Amalia; brother Jan (Naomi) McPeek, sister Susan Byrne; extended family and many, many dear friends. Per Joe's wishes, his body has been donated to the OSU School of Anatomy. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am (with gathering from 10-11am) on Thursday, September 5, at Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd., Gahanna with a reception to follow; Pastor Doug Warburton, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe's memory to the Peace Memorial Garden at Peace Lutheran Church or a . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019