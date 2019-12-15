Home

Joseph C. Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Joseph C.
1939 - 2019
Joseph Chester Thompson April 25th 1939 - December 11th 2019. He was the son of Harry (Ty) Gordon Thompson and Mary Elizabeth Wiseman. During his life he wore many hats Marine, salesman, contractor, but the most important were husband, dad, grandpa Joe, and friend. He never met a stranger and was always ready with a smile and a story for all. At the very end, we are able to say "he was a good man".
He is survived by Kay his wife of 44 years; daughter, Tabitha (Sean) McLoughlin; step-children, Marc and Christy Holland; sister, Patricia DeCenso; many grandchildren of the heart, nieces and nephews. As per the family's request there will no services. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019
