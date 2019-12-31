|
|
Viola, Joseph C.
1930 - 2019
Joseph C. Viola (Joe), age 89, passed away peacefully Sunday December 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Joe was born May 3, 1930 to James and Ada Viola. Married the love of his life, Mary Therese Korting on July 2, 1955. Joe is survived by Therese and their six children Karen (Larry-deceased) Feasel, Kay Lonas, Jim (Deb) Viola, Mike (Marianne) Viola, Rich (Suzette) Viola and Kathy Viola. Joe's legacy includes 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers consider charitable donations to (https://pages.lls.org/ltn/coh/CntlOhio19/klonas), Kidney Foundation or the . Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:30-7:00pm at Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Rd Columbus, OH 43229. Funeral Mass, Friday January 3, 2020 with Military Service will be held at 10:00am at St. Matthias Catholic Church 1582 Ferris Rd. Columbus, OH 43229. Burial will follow at the Blendon Central Cemetery 6330 S. Hempstead Rd. Westerville, OH 43081. See a complete obituary at https://www.schoedinger.com/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020