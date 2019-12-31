The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1582 Ferris Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Viola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Viola


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joseph C. Viola Obituary
Viola, Joseph C.
1930 - 2019
Joseph C. Viola (Joe), age 89, passed away peacefully Sunday December 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Joe was born May 3, 1930 to James and Ada Viola. Married the love of his life, Mary Therese Korting on July 2, 1955. Joe is survived by Therese and their six children Karen (Larry-deceased) Feasel, Kay Lonas, Jim (Deb) Viola, Mike (Marianne) Viola, Rich (Suzette) Viola and Kathy Viola. Joe's legacy includes 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers consider charitable donations to (https://pages.lls.org/ltn/coh/CntlOhio19/klonas), Kidney Foundation or the . Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:30-7:00pm at Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Rd Columbus, OH 43229. Funeral Mass, Friday January 3, 2020 with Military Service will be held at 10:00am at St. Matthias Catholic Church 1582 Ferris Rd. Columbus, OH 43229. Burial will follow at the Blendon Central Cemetery 6330 S. Hempstead Rd. Westerville, OH 43081. See a complete obituary at https://www.schoedinger.com/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now