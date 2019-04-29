|
|
Carpenter, Joseph
1936 - 2019
Joseph Carpenter, age 82, of Pickerington, died Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born June 24, 1936, in Fire Creek, WV to the late Joseph and Myrtle (Gray) Carpenter. He is preceded in death by his grandson Caleb, siblings Arlie Carpenter, Norma Jones. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Beverly Carpenter; daughters, Renee (Wesley) Wells, Lori (Eric) Elizondo, Susan (Shane) Murphy; grandchildren, Morgan, Matthew, and Abigail; siblings, Mary Hooper, Linda Miller and Pamela (Ralph) Bartolovich. Family and friends may visit 12:30-1:30pm on Wednesday, May 1, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will follow at 1:30pm. Interment Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019