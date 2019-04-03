Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Chandler


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Chandler Obituary
Chandler, Joseph
1939 - 2019
Joseph Lewis Chandler, age 79, died as the result of an auto accident March 21, 2019. Retired from National Graphics Corp. Survived by wife, Jerlean; children, Lou Ann (Bob), Joseph Jr., Jeffrey (Erin), Ted (Wilma), Joe (Stephanie), Kristina and John (Misty); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Herman and Teddy; sister, Laurie; nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life Gathering Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport from 4-6 pm. Rest in peace Papa Joe. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now