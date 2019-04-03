|
Chandler, Joseph
1939 - 2019
Joseph Lewis Chandler, age 79, died as the result of an auto accident March 21, 2019. Retired from National Graphics Corp. Survived by wife, Jerlean; children, Lou Ann (Bob), Joseph Jr., Jeffrey (Erin), Ted (Wilma), Joe (Stephanie), Kristina and John (Misty); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Herman and Teddy; sister, Laurie; nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life Gathering Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport from 4-6 pm. Rest in peace Papa Joe. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019