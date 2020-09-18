1/1
Joseph Charles Reinbolt
1936 - 2020
Reinbolt, Joseph Charles
1936 - 2020
Joseph Charles Reinbolt, 84, went on to the big garage sale in the sky on September 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lois Anna Baker, he is survived by his beloved baby brother, Michael Reinbolt; son, Kenneth (Lisa) Reinbolt; and daughter, Michele (Randy) Franklin. Joe's remains will be interred along with Lois' in a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please listen to a rendition of the Irish traditional song "Oh Danny Boy" in Joe's memory. TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 5265 NORWICH STREET, HILLIARD, OH, 43026, assisted the Reinbolt family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your online condolences with the family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
