Chawner, Joseph
Joseph E. Chawner, 90, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence in Stafford, Virginia. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Iris Murray; daughter, Pamela Spraw; brothers, Robert (Lucy), Jack (Ann), and sister, Helen (Jerry) Baum. Survived by son, Bruce (Debbie); sister, Ruby (Harold) Butt; grandchildren, Justin (Myra) Spraw, Jessica (Brian) Glusing; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Flynn, and Eliza. Joseph was a veteran of the United States Navy, retiree of General Motors, and a graduate of the Ohio State University. Joseph was an avid golfer, and devoted Sunday school teacher. Born in Columbus, and residing most of his life in Hilliard and Columbus, Joseph was very proud to be a "Buckeye". A memorial service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church in Columbus on Sunday, July 28th at 6:00 PM. A private internment for the family will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Columbus chapter of the , .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019