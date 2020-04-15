Home

Joseph Cooper


1932 - 2020
Joseph Cooper Obituary
Joseph A. Cooper, age 88 of Reynoldsburg Ohio, passed peacefully Sat. April 11th 2020. Born in Bethlehem PA, the son of John and Anna Cooper and one of 12 siblings. He attended Lafayette College before moving to Columbus OH and employed by North American Aviation. Then served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He returned to Columbus to resume his career and education and met his future wife of 61 years Catherine (Cathy) Bernard. Joe graduated Ohio Technical Institute, and continued his education at Otterbein College and OSU. In 1959 was hired by AT&T Bell Laboratories where he was a Senior Design Engineer and retired after 35 years from what became Lucent Technologies. A devoted Catholic and family man, Joe was a long-standing active member of St. Pius X in Reynoldsburg where he resided for more than 60 years. Survived by wife Cathy, 4 daughters, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass & Service to be held at a future date. Please, no flowers. Memorials may be made to the . To express condolences visit www.egan-ryan.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
