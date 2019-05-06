Home

Joseph D. Harper Obituary
Harper, Joseph D.
1971 - 2019
It is with heavy heart that we say goodbye to Joseph D. Harper. Husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, handyman and a founding member at Liberty Way Church. Sundown, May 4, 2019, Sunup, March 30, 1971, born to Janet "Suzi" and Jerry Harper Sr. Preceded in death by mother Janet "Suzi" Harper, maternal grandparents Helen and Raymond Southall Sr., paternal grandparents Christine and William Harper. Joey will be sadly missed by wife of 27 years, Sheri; son, Jacob; and daughter, Victoria Harper; father, Jerry Harper Sr.; brothers, Jerry (Sandy) Harper Jr., and Jeffrey (Cathy) Harper. Joey was a dedicated employee of UPS of almost 20 years. Member of Masonic Lancaster Lodge No. 57 F&AM. Family will receive friends, Friday, May 10, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Jason Cordle officiating. Burial to follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions in memory of Joey to Liberty Way Church, P.O. Box 405, Carroll, Ohio 43112. To sign and view Joey's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019
