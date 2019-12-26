|
Dattilo Jr., Joseph
1924 - 2019
Joseph M. Dattilo Jr., age 95, born on June 27, 1924, passed away at The Ridge at Lancaster on December 24, 2019. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rose A (Potter); his grandson, Joseph Patrick Gallagher. He is survived by his son, Paul (Linda); daughter Dolores ("Dee") Upchurch (Larry); grandsons William Gallagher III and Jason A. Hale; granddaughter Joy Crawford (Josh); great granddaughters Katelyn Gallagher, Natalie Nichols and Julie Hale; great grandsons Gavin Nichols, Stone and Cason Crawford; brother Anthony ("Tony") Dattilo (Mary); sister Roseann Morock; other relatives and friends. Joe retired from Kroger Company after 45 years of service. He was a proud Veteran of World War II, served with the 793rd Field Artillery Battalion. Joe will be lovingly remembered for his love of God, family, friends, music, his kind heart, his constant smile and a laugh that was contagious. Family will receive friends Sunday 4-6pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Monday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, Home of the Pickering House, in thanks for their loving, dedicated care for our father. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
