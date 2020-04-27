|
Demko, Joseph
1926` - 2020
Joe Demko, age 93, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife May and daughter Lindsey. He is survived by his daughter, Beverly; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was a retired Master Sergeant with U.S. Air Force and also retired from Len Immke Buick. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. Another of the "greatest generation " is gone. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020