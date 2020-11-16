1/
Joseph Estep
1977 - 2020
{ "" }
Estep, Joseph
1977 - 2020
Joseph Estep, age 42, of Columbus, passed away on November 12, 2020. Graduate of Bishop Reedy High School; Attended Shawnee State and Columbus State. Joey played for the Chillicothe Paints Frontier League Semi-Pro League. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Theodore and Doris Spohn, step brother Joe Estep. Survived by parents, Sharon and Joe Hinkle and Joseph Estep; children, Evan, Ella, Emerson, Elaina; siblings, Michael Hall, David Hall, Joe Hinkle, Jan, Mary, Robby, and Bill; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4-7pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Due to Covid-19 private family service Thursday at 10:30am. Pastor Tim Lee officiating. Funeral service will be live streaming at 10:30am on Joey's tribute page at www.graumlichfuneralhome.com for those who wish to view. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To sign and view Joey's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
NOV
19
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Graumlich Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
