Fehn, Joseph F.
Joseph Frank Fehn, age 89, of Dublin, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Joseph and Marie Fehn, Joe was a graduate of Batavia High School. He founded Scioto Kitchen Sales in 1961. Joe was a Certified Kitchen Designer and was inducted into the National Kitchen and Bath Association Hall of Fame. He was Director for Franklin County MRDD for many years. Along with his wife Pat, Joe was a charter parishioner of St. Brendan, St. Peter and St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Churches. He was a member and former Grand Knight of Gerdes Council, Knights of Columbus in Cincinnati. Joe was a faithful, holy man who cared for his family, his church and his community. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers William Fehn and Carl Hoderlein, grandson Christopher Shaver and daughter-in-law Katharine Fehn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Patricia (Fries) Fehn; his children, Denise (Rob) Freiheit of Granite Bay, CA, Melissa (Dave) Shaver of Westerville, OH, Christopher J. Fehn of Columbia, SC and Cheryl (Jeff) Kuisti of Westerville; grandchildren, Dr. Derek Freiheit, Erika (Nick) Baldwin, Craig (Dr. Megan) Shaver, Colleen (Sam) Holton, Curt (fiancé, Joanna Dodson) Shaver, C.J. Shaver, Cara Shaver, Maureen Kuisti, Kevin Kuisti and Erin Kuisti; great-grandchildren, Blake Baldwin, Camren Shaver, Brooklyn Shaver, Eli Holton and Ava Holton; sister, Jackie Bocklett of Morehead, KY; the extended Fries Family and many, many friends. Family will receive friends from 10-11a.m. TUESDAY, APRIL 2, 2019 at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, OH 43017, where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation and begin at 11a.m. TUESDAY with The Reverend Monsignor Joseph M. Hendricks, Celebrant. Burial will be held later at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Joe's memory to: St. Brigid of Kildare School Endowment Fund, 7179 Avery Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 or the , Great Rivers Affiliate, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or online . The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Fehn Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019