Joseph F. Pfeifer
1949 - 2020
Joseph F. Pfeifer, known around West Jefferson by his friends as "Hippie Joe", age 70, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, in West Jefferson, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents Fritz and June (Campbell) Pfeifer. Survived by daughters, Katherine, Cydney, and Emily; brothers and sisters, John, Jan, Jill, Joyce, and Jeff; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Craig Campbell, and special friend and caregiver, Lori Sayre. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral home in West Jefferson, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joe's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memory of Joseph or to send your condolences to the Pfeifer family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
