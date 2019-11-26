|
|
Fancelli, Joseph
1927 - 2019
Joseph Fancelli, age 92, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home and surrounded by his loving family on November 24, 2019. Born October 2, 1927 in the Flytown neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father Eliseo, his mother Philomenia (Benedetto) and his brothers Leonard, John, Lou, and Frank, sisters-in-law Clara and Carol. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeannine (Bailey) Fancelli; daughters, JoEllen Vickers, Cathy (Gerry) LeFevre; grandchildren, Shawn (Amber) Vickers, Kevin (Katie) Wanner, Mandy (Tyson) Williams, Chad (Ashley) Wanner, and Brett (Angie) Wanner; great grandchildren, Payton, Caleb, Josephine, Grady, Lindy, Lucy, Quinn, Ella, Libby, Lucas, Gianna, and Mason; brother, Jimmy Fancelli; sister, Pauline (Jim) Rushia; sisters-in-law; Rose Fancelli and Dorothy Fancelli; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was a devoted husband and the model family man. Joe was a standout basketball player at Everett Junior High. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He worked as an electrician and was a 55-year member of the IBEW Local Union 683. He was also a founding member of the Flytown club and a member of the GAC. Joe was an avid golfer and proud Ohio State Buckeye fan. He completed many home remodeling projects for his family while teaching younger generations "safety first" and "…be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all." Joe loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and school activities as the family photographer. He provided his family with lasting memories and helpful advice. He will be missed dearly, and his legacy will be honored for generations. His family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., which will include a prayer service at 6:15 p.m., followed by the GAC and Flytown Club services, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father James P. Black on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m., in his long-time parish, St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1652 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43224. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019