Feiertag, Joseph
Joseph H. Feiertag, 84, of LaGrange, IN, died Friday, May 1, 2020. Preceding Joe in death were his wife Natalie (Kress) Feiertag, a son Andrew Feiertag and his parents Karl and Helen (Koenemann) Feiertag. Surviving is a daughter, Alesia Feiertag; a sister, Dorothy Peterson; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Robert Gattis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Joseph H. Feiertag, 84, of LaGrange, IN, died Friday, May 1, 2020. Preceding Joe in death were his wife Natalie (Kress) Feiertag, a son Andrew Feiertag and his parents Karl and Helen (Koenemann) Feiertag. Surviving is a daughter, Alesia Feiertag; a sister, Dorothy Peterson; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Robert Gattis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.