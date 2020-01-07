|
|
Fisher, Joseph
1992 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Edward Fisher, 27, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly January 4, 2020. Joe was born March 12, 1992 in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Hamilton Township High School in 2010. Joe was a parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish in Grove City, Ohio, where he was proudly confirmed into the Catholic faith in 2019. Joe was known for his gentle, kind, and caring nature for people and animals alike. Joe especially loved spending time with others and striking up conversations with anyone and everyone from topics ranging from politics to sports, especially his beloved Blue Jackets, Fighting Irish, and Buckeyes. Joe will be loved and missed by many friends and family members he leaves behind. Joe is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Bryan McGookey; stepsister, Annie Wright; and niece, Olivia Wright; stepmother, Raquel Fisher; "fur daughter", Izzy; and numerous family members, friends, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Kimberly (Walton) Fisher and stepmother Cathy (Tope) Fisher; and grandparents James and Myrtle Fisher, William and Betty Walton, and Jerry and Patricia Tope. Joe's family will receive friends beginning at 10am on Friday, January 10 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish (3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH) with a memorial Mass immediately following at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joe's memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish or Columbus Humane.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020