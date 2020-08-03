Fridenmaker, Joseph
1966 - 2020
Joe Fridenmaker brought joy to each person he met. He had an infectious laugh, and always looked for ways to bring laughter into the lives of his family and friends. He once built a rocket with his late brother Andy, and as it landed in the trees. Both of them waved "too-da-loo" to their masterpiece. He was especially fond of animals and those close to him considered him an "animal whisperer". Joe was a talented artist and could draw the most mundane things in the most extraordinary ways. He loved rock music, attended as many concerts as he could and played a mean air bass guitar. Joe's other interests included biking, Halloween planning, spending time at his most beloved restaurant, India Oak, audio equipment and finding strangely fascinating videos on YouTube. Joseph Darrell Fridenmaker was born December 12, 1966 to Darrell and Sharon Fridenmaker, and was raised in Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his mother Sharon Fridenmaker and brother Andy Fridenmaker. He is survived by his father, Darrell Fridenmaker; siblings, Steve (Mari) Fridenmaker, Lisa Fridenmaker, Dan Fridenmaker, Jeff Fridenmaker and sister-in-law, Jill Fridenmaker. He is survived by his aunts, Virginia Forsyth, Mary Rita Green and Linda Evans; uncle, Marvin (Linda) Fridenmaker; and goddaughter and cousin, Elizabeth Green (Jennifer Kinkela); as well as nephews, nieces, and cousins, Joanie (Todd) Nemish and Tim Mastenbrook. He graduated from Bishop Watterson High School in 1985, and attended Christopher Newport College in Newport News, Virginia, where he played basketball. Joe later moved back to Columbus and finished his college education at The Ohio State University. He worked for OSU Physicians as a certified coder for 20 years, where he was loved by many co-workers. Joe passed peacefully in his home on July 30, 2020. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a future date. Newcomer Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Check their website for updates regarding the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, PO Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329 or at https://memorial-fundraising.everydayhero.com/us/joe-fridenmaker
.