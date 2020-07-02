Frissora, Joseph

Joseph Frissora "Joe 4 Sure", born January 1, 1921 in Intradacqua, Italy, passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 99. One of the founding members of Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church. He was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran; worked on the Pennsylvania Railroad; and retired from Westinghouse after 28 years. He had the best looking yard on the block. A huge Buckeye fan who ushered 37 years at the Ohio Stadium (the Shoe); and an avid De Sales football fan since 1962. He spent 68 years as a member of the Abruzzi Club (1952) and the S.F.I. Lodge. Joe loved to play Bocce. In his prime, he was known as 'The Man with the Golden Arm'. Preceded in death by his loving wife Nelda (Colasante) Frissora, loving first wife Lena (Colasante) Frissora, parents Domenico and Panfilia (Pelino) Frissora, brothers Dominic Frissora, Luciano (Ginevra) Frissora, and Theodore (Mary) Frissora. Survived by his loving sons, Joseph (Patti) Frissora, John (Becky) Frissora; daughters, Linda (William) Heckman, Annette (Jeffrey) Stadtmiller; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-greatgrandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. On Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2-4PM, family and friends may call at the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, 10:30A.M. at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd. Rev. Fr. Antony Varghese celebrant. Entombment will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, 9571 North High Street, Lewis Center. Procession to the cemetery will form at the church. Please no flowers. Contribution in memory of Joe can be made to: Four Star Living, Galena, OH and/or Ohio Health Hospice. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH.



