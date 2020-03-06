|
Gibboney, Joseph
1929 - 2020
Joseph D. Gibboney, age 91, passed away March 6, 2020 at Mother Angeline McCrory Nursing Facility. Joe was born on January 8, 1929 on Cassady Avenue to his parents Angela (Cauley) and Lester. Joe and his siblings, Paul, Jim, John, Marie, Rita and Charles grew up in a strong Irish Catholic faith. In 1947, Joe joined the Holy Cross Brothers at Notre Dame. God had other plans for Joe, in 1959, Joe married his loving wife of 60 years, Pat, and over the next few years welcomed Maureen (Sean), Terry (Lourdes), Tim (Lisa) and Katie (Tom) to their loving home. And as families do, grew to include 10 grandchildren, Gian, Mia, Chiara, Guy, Pattysue, Eli, Sofie, Ryan, Patrick and Ian. He is also survived by his sisters, Marie Hensel and Rita Greco; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was a 1947 graduate of Aquinas College High School, he went on to graduate from the University of Notre Dame and furthered his education from Fordham University where he earned his Master's Degree in social work. He then received his D.S.W. from Catholic University. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and their spouses and brothers-in-law William E. Hensel and Bruno Greco. Friends received Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service at 4pm. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Private burial later. Fr. Daniel Dury, celebrant. Per Joe's request memorial donations can be made to the John P. Gibboney "The Best I Can Be" Scholarship Fund at Saint Charles Preparatory School, 2010 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43209. To view the on-line video and sign the register, visit www.
