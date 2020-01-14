|
Glodenis, Joseph
1952 - 2020
Joseph M. Glodenis, age 67, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Joseph and Marion Glodenis on September 27, 1952. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Jo Ann Palmer. He is survived by loving husband of 18 years, Daniel Glodenis; sister, Patricia Johnson; nephew, Don Johnson. Joe retired from Broward County, FL Sheriff's Department. His love and commitment to law enforcement were only second to his love and commitment to his family. He was extraordinary in every aspect and will be truly missed. Per his request, no services will be held. He will be laid to rest in Dayton National Cemetery, and a Celebration of his life will be held later this Summer. The family is being served by the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020