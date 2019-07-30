|
|
Goodyear, Joseph
1936 - 2019
Joseph Lee Goodyear, age 83, of Lithopolis, passed on to his heavenly home on July 29, 2019. Born April 20, 1936 in Columbus to the late Joseph and Virginia Goodyear, he was a 1954 graduate of Groveport High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and Ohio National Guard for 25 years. He married Susie Seymour and they were blessed with five children. They raised their family with a commitment and love for God, Family, Country, and Community. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Susie Goodyear. His legacy lives on through his children, Susan (Doug) Kraner, Cindy (Criag) Passen, Sally (Tom) Jaudon, Joe (Marcy) Goodyear, and Steven (Samantha Falter) Goodyear. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, Rob (Johanna) Williams, Andy (Toby) Kraner, Michael (Lacey) Kraner, Brooke (Jessiah) Simmons, Chip (Liesel) Passen, Valerie (Brian) Hertlein, Joe (Megan) Goodyear, Cameron (Jeremy) Konar, Tyler (Lorraine) Goodyear, and Jack (Leslie West) Morbitzer; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Betty) Goodyear; sister-in-law, Donna Goodyear; brother-in-law, Pep (Donna) Seymour; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Richard and Jerry Goodyear and sister Rebecca Fuess. Joe was a long time member of the United Methodist Church. He loved his Lord, praying for and visiting those in need, and volunteered to help anyone who needed it. He could fix just about anything and never met a stranger. Joe enjoyed woodworking, building furniture, and any kind of sports. He was an avid softball player for many years and enjoyed tennis in his older years. He loved watching the kids in the family play sports and was always at someone's game. Joe loved his family and would do whatever he could to help them. He knew it was important to show people you love them, flowers for his wife, help a grandson build a barn, visit when they were sick, or just tease that grandkid and make him smile. He will be sadly missed and lovingly celebrated by all who knew him. Friends may visit 4-8 pm Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 10 am Friday with Pastor Clark Hess officiating. Interment with military honors at Lithopolis Cemetery, with Joe's grandsons serving as pall bearers. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at Blue Rooster Lodge in Lithopolis. Friends who wish may contribute to in Joe's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019