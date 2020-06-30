Grantonic, Joseph
1929 - 2020
Joseph A. Grantonic, age 90 passed away at home on Monday, June 29, 2020. Joe was born on July 4, 1929 in Mingo Junction, Ohio to Joseph A. and Anne (Kolesar) Grantonic. He graduated from St. Agnes Catholic High School and The Ohio State University. As a true patriot Joe proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He had a love of music and played in the Air Force band. He retired from Coyle Music Center after 38 years. Joe was a member of the American Federation of Musicians, Joe Grant Trio and other bands around town. Preceded in death by his wife N. Lee Grantonic, daughter Gail Anne Steiner and sister Rita Davidson. Survived by his son, David Grantonic; grandchildren, Deidre, Derek, Grant and Brent; great grandson, Ayden; sister, Irene Edwards; many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive visitors from 4-7pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME BY SCHOEDINGER, 3030 W. Broad St., where funeral service will be held 11am Thursday, July 2, 2020. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time in the room and the family is asking everyone to wear a mask. Webcasting of the service can be viewed at www.heartandhope.com if you are unable to travel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.