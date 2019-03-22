|
|
Harbour, Joseph
1945 - 2019
Joseph L. "Joe" Harbour age 73 passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Joe was born in Columbus to the late Russell L. and Eula J. Harbour and graduated from West High School in 1964. Joe was a proud member of Minerva Lodge No. 13, WV and 32° Scottish Rite. He was an avid car enthusiast and sports fan. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo Ann; daughter, Loni Estepp and devoted son, Ryan Estepp; grandchildren, Ryan Jr. and Lillian Estepp. Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the Masonic Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. Private entombment will be held later. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019