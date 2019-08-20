|
Harmon, Joseph
Joseph A. Harmon, A.K.A. Little Joe, of Road Fork, KY, raised by his grandparents, Joseph Runyon and Mintie (Francisco) Runyon, entered into spirit July 18, 2019. He began teaching in a one-room school house. His teaching career was interrupted by the U.S. Army, and he served in WWII while stationed in Italy. He received a M.Ed. from Xavier University, and served as a teacher and guidance counselor with the Columbus City Schools from where he retired. In his later years, he enjoyed raising chickens, working in the garden, listening to music, and telling big tales. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Jo (Varney); his son, Bradley K. Harmon, Ann M. Harmon, Jenna M. Edgell, Jace B. Harmon; and his daughter, Valerie J. Harmon. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Parkview Presbyterian Church, 6969 E. Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Visitation 11-11:30am. Service begins at 11:30am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019