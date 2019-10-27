Home

Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
144 North 5th Street,
Zanesville, OH
View Map
1925 - 2019
Joseph Hawxhurst Obituary
Hawxhurst, Joseph
1925 - 2019
Joseph William Hawxhurst, 94, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on October 26, 2019. Husband of the late Vesta R. Hawxhurst; father of Timothy (Janet) Hawxhurst, Cynthia (Terry) Mazanec, Linda Hawxhurst and the late David Hawxhurst. Joseph was employed with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, retiring after 25 years. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Zanesville, with visitation prior at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home in Zanesville. Burial will follow with full military honors. To read the full obituary, or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019
