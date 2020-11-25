1/1
Joseph W. Hirsch Jr. passed from this life peacefully in his sleep, at home, on November 23, 2020. He was 89 years old. Joe was an independent, straight-talking, hard-working man with a soft heart for children and dogs. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Betty; children, Mary Beth, Nancy (Doug) and Joe (Laura); his grandchildren, Marco (Ivana), Alan, Clare (Jake), Allie, Lola and Max; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Petra, Anja, Lily and Isaac. Friends and family may join the online memorial service at 4pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. To view the full obituary and information about the service, please visit www.egan-ryan.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
