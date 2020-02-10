|
|
Hoctor, Joseph
Joseph J Hoctor II, February 8, 2020. Worked for Consolidated Freightways as an OTR Driver. Preceded in death by parents wife Juanita Hoctor and grandson Eric Morris. Survived by children, Mike (Sandy) Hoctor, Kathy (Dave) McKean, Jim (Michele) Hoctor, Amy (Bobby) Coburn, Judy (Joe) Oglesby, Melvin Garrison, Lisa (Jeff) Buffer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, many family and friends. Visitation Thursday 3-7pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST., where Funeral Service will be held 10am Friday. Rev. Father T.J. Lehigh, officiating. Burial Obetz Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register book please visit, www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020