Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Joseph Hoselton


1930 - 2020
Joseph Hoselton Obituary
Hoselton, Joseph
1930 - 2020
Joseph Arthur Hoselton, of Circleville, passed away March 9, 2020. In 1949 he joined the Army and received a Purple Heart from injuries received in the North Korean War. He retired from Defense Construction Supply Center. He was a member of FOE #685, VFW Post 1331, #23 F&AM, and a 32nd degree Mason in Columbus Valley Scottish Rite. He was preceded in death by son Keith Dwain (Marsha) Hoselton. He is survived his loving wife, Norma Jean (Herron) Hoselton; daughters, Debra Jean (Bill) Scarberry, Kathy Gayle (Mark) Birtcher and Kimberly Jo Justus; grandchildren, Keith Joseph (Samantha) Hoselton, Marshann (Jay) Lane, William (Emily) McFadden, Brandi Jean (Rob) Newcomer, Jessica Justus, Kurt Justus, Joseph (Ariel) Justice and Jimmy Birtcher. He also had 14 great grandchildren. Funeral services Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11a.m., Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Family requests memorial contributions to St. Johns Church, PO Box 175, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154 or , 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
