Howell, Joseph
1951 - 2020
Joseph Lee Howell, age 68. Sunrise March 11, 1951 and Sunset January 31, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the HOWELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020