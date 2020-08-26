Molina, Joseph J.
1980 - 2020
Joseph Jonah "Jay" or "JJ" Molina, born August 13, 1980 in Dayton, OH to Laura and Joseph Molina. Jay was a Navy veteran who proudly served during Operation Enduring Freedom. He moved to Columbus after the Navy and worked on his artistry while working various jobs. He will be remembered for his creative art work, kind heart and willingness to help anyone. He was preceded in death by his longtime girlfriend Brittany Senft, grandfather Dr. Ralph Coskey, grandfather Frank Molina and grandmother Clare Molina. He will be missed and loved by all who knew him especially his parents; his brother, Matthew (Meghan) Molina; and his dog, Ollie. He is also survived by his grandmother, Carol Coskey; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at Clover Hill Park Cemetery, Birmingham, Michigan. A Celebration of Life will be held in Columbus as soon as arrangements can be made. Those wishing to further Jay's memory may contribute to the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center, Attn: Voluntary Services, 420 N. James Road, Columbus, Ohio 43219 and request the donation be directed to the Homeless Veterans Fund. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com