Paquin, Joseph J.
Joseph J. Paquin, age 86, of Hilliard, OH, met his Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born in Columbus to the late Joseph and Anastasia Paquin, he was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Class of 1948. Joe retired as a First Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps after 22 years of service. He was awarded the Purple Heart on two occasions. A veteran of three tours of duty in Vietnam, Joe was also awarded the Presidential Unit Citation. He served as an embassy guard in both Amann, Jordan and Rangoon, Burma. After his retirement from the Marine Corps, Joe became Superintendent of Traffic & Parking at The Ohio State University-a post he would hold for 22 years. Later, he worked for Hilliard City Schools for 16 years. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his first wife Viola (O'Rourke) Paquin and his sister Mary Hammond. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Marsha Paquin; his children, Joseph (Charlene), Kevin, Brian (Jessica), Patrick, Kathleen, Matthew and Michelle (Todd) Strickler; his 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; his brothers-in-law, John Ryland and Mark (Connie) Ryland; and his faithful pet, Charlie. Joe was a longtime, faithful and dedicated parishioner of ST. BRENDAN THE NAVIGATOR CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard, OH 43026, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10a.m. SATURDAY, AUGUST 31, 2019 with Father Bob Penhallurick, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. Family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. FRIDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to: Ohio Cancer Research www.ohiocancer.org or the Cleveland Clinic Foundation www.my.clevelandclinic.org Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share a favorite memory of Joe or to send your condolences to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019