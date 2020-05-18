Joffre, JosephJoseph J. Joffre, age 97, of Upper Arlington, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife (and the best mother ever!), Janet Marie (Schaeufele) Joffre. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 7. He was employed by various federal government agencies. Retiring as the Budget Officer of the Defense Construction Supply Center in Columbus after 30 years of service. He subsequently was employed for eight years by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles as the Business Administrator of the Highway Safety Dept. Additionally, he was a member of the Columbus Board of Realtors for several years. He was a World War II Army Veteran, during which time he served in the European Theater of Operations. He was an active member of the Catholic Church, where he served as a lector and Eucharistic minister at St. Andrews. He was also a long time member of the St. Andrews Children of the Light Charismatic Prayer Group. Preceded in death by father Dominic Joffre and mother Mary (Arrigo) Joffree, daughter Judy Hopewell, one sister Grace Zierhut of Tucson, AZ. Survived by children, James Joffre, John Joffre, Joan (Steve) Morse; grandchildren, Kristin Thomas, Jacob Morse, Abbey Morse and Adrienne Morse; son-in-law, Scott Hopewell. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew Church in Upper Arlington. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery next to mom. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.