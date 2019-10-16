Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Andrew Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Andrew Church
1899 McCoy Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Joseph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Joseph


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Joseph Obituary
Joseph, Joseph
1934 - 2019
Joseph John Joseph, Sr., age 85, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Caiser and Elma (Ghafri) Joseph. He was employed at Youngstown Metal Products as a Supervisor and later with the PUCO in Columbus as an Investigator. Also preceded in death by his infant son Robert, sister Marianne Joseph and brother Fred Joseph. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Karas) Joseph; children, Joseph (Deborah), Cyndi (Paul) Pittmann and Ken (Cheryl) Joseph; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary Lewis of Royal Oak, MI and Victoria Rance of Youngstown, OH. A Memorial Mass will be held Noon Saturday at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Rd., where friends may call from 11am-12. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL. The family wishes to convey their thanks to Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in his memory to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now