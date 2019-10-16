|
|
Joseph, Joseph
1934 - 2019
Joseph John Joseph, Sr., age 85, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Caiser and Elma (Ghafri) Joseph. He was employed at Youngstown Metal Products as a Supervisor and later with the PUCO in Columbus as an Investigator. Also preceded in death by his infant son Robert, sister Marianne Joseph and brother Fred Joseph. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Karas) Joseph; children, Joseph (Deborah), Cyndi (Paul) Pittmann and Ken (Cheryl) Joseph; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary Lewis of Royal Oak, MI and Victoria Rance of Youngstown, OH. A Memorial Mass will be held Noon Saturday at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Rd., where friends may call from 11am-12. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL. The family wishes to convey their thanks to Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in his memory to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019