Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kelly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Kelly Obituary
Kelly, Joseph
Joseph Kelly born March 24, 1940 and died February 18, 2019 in Columbus. Veteran US Marine Corp, 1958-1961. Retired from Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital where he also volunteered after retirement. Preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Babak, brothers Henry Jr. and James Kelly. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Columbus and Akron, OH. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday in St. Patrick Section of St. Joseph Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staffs at both Whetstone Gardens and Riverside Hospital for their care of Joseph in his final days.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.