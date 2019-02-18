|
|
Kelly, Joseph
Joseph Kelly born March 24, 1940 and died February 18, 2019 in Columbus. Veteran US Marine Corp, 1958-1961. Retired from Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital where he also volunteered after retirement. Preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Babak, brothers Henry Jr. and James Kelly. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Columbus and Akron, OH. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday in St. Patrick Section of St. Joseph Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staffs at both Whetstone Gardens and Riverside Hospital for their care of Joseph in his final days.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019