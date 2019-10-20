Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
1959 - 2019
Joseph Koch Obituary
Koch, Joseph
Joseph (Joe) Patrick Koch, age 59, passed away Saturday October 19, 2019 at Laurels of Heath. He was born December 3, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio. Member of AMVETS Post 51 and Union Carpenter Local #200. Beloved son, brother and father. Survived by his son Bobby (Jenny); grandson Zephyr; loving mother Mary Della; brothers Mike (Peggy), Don (Pam); sister Julie (Rich) Clemons; twin sister Mary (Laura); sister-in-law Valerie; many nieces and nephews; special friend Eileen Cline. Preceded in death by his father Robert J. Koch; brothers Jimmy and Tommy Koch. Family will receive friends Wednesday 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Where services will be held 11am Thursday. Father Michael Gribble officiating. Burial Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to L.M.H. Inpatient Care Unit, 1320 W. Main St., Newark, OH 43055. To view video and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Remember
