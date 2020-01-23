|
|
Koffel, Joseph
Joseph Ralph Koffel (known as Ralphie) born December 1, 1928 in the farming community of Hatfield, PA. Graduated high school in 1947: served 5 years in the US Navy as an instrumental Specialist during the Korean War. Married Betty Jean Clifford in 1941 and had 3 children, Rebecca, Ralph Bradley and Sandra Lynn. His wife Betty passed away in 2003 after 52 years of marriage. He married Baileen (BeeBee) Dodd in 2014. They have been "Snowbirds" in Bradenton, Fla. for the past six years and return to Columbus Ohio in the summer. Ralph is survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; and 2 step sons, Chris Trotter and Douglas Trotter (wife, Julie) of Columbus, Ohio. He was very active in the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Ohio and served as Past High Priest and was a Past Illustrious Master. He passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida. Ralphie was one of a kind with a fabulous sense of humor and will be sorely missed by his wife, family and many friends. Services will be at Sarasota National Cemetery on January 30 at 11am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020