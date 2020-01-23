Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Koffel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Koffel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Koffel Obituary
Koffel, Joseph
Joseph Ralph Koffel (known as Ralphie) born December 1, 1928 in the farming community of Hatfield, PA. Graduated high school in 1947: served 5 years in the US Navy as an instrumental Specialist during the Korean War. Married Betty Jean Clifford in 1941 and had 3 children, Rebecca, Ralph Bradley and Sandra Lynn. His wife Betty passed away in 2003 after 52 years of marriage. He married Baileen (BeeBee) Dodd in 2014. They have been "Snowbirds" in Bradenton, Fla. for the past six years and return to Columbus Ohio in the summer. Ralph is survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; and 2 step sons, Chris Trotter and Douglas Trotter (wife, Julie) of Columbus, Ohio. He was very active in the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Ohio and served as Past High Priest and was a Past Illustrious Master. He passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida. Ralphie was one of a kind with a fabulous sense of humor and will be sorely missed by his wife, family and many friends. Services will be at Sarasota National Cemetery on January 30 at 11am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -