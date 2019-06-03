|
|
Langley, Joseph "Rich"
1937 - 2019
Joseph R. "Rich" Langley, age 81, of Groveport, OH, died on May 31, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1937 in Columbus, OH to the late Parker Sr. and Jeanette (Egich) Langley. He was the owner of Current Style Barber Salon and worked at DFAS for 22 years. Graduate of Marion Franklin High School Class of 1955. Rich is preceded in death by his brothers Parker Jr., Jim and Nick, and sister Joan Marlowe. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Connie; children, Joe (Kathy), Adam, and Jeanette; four grandchildren, Joe (Annie), Rachel (Randy), Lily and Emma; great grandchildren, Tucker and Camden; brother, George (Judy); sisters, Mary Blevins and Donna Bowman; very special friends, Judy, Jack, Maggie, and Tim; and numerous other dear friends and family. A private gathering will be held in remembrance of Rich at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. Woodyard Co.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019