Martin, Joseph
1932 - 2020
Joseph Barry Martin, age 88, of Columbus, Ohio, died May 22, 2020 following a brief battle with Covid-19. He was born on April 30, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Alex and Stella Rose (Kary) Martin. Joseph is survived by his sons, Joseph Martin, Michael Martin; and step-son, Derek Lynch; grandchildren, Libby, Joseph, Nick, Kelli and Tina; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry Eugene "Sonny" Martin, ex-wife Beverly (Pickens) Martin, ex-wife Joan (Driscoll) Martin and son Scott Martin. After leaving Columbus in the late 1950's, Joe lived in Los Angeles, CA until 1972, when he then moved to Kailua, HI. In Hawaii he developed a great fondness for the islands. He did spend the better part of the last four decades back in his hometown of Columbus. Joe worked for many years as a bartender in Hollywood, CA and Honolulu, HI. After moving back to Columbus, his last job was as a Franklin County Transportation Assistant working with special needs clients. Joe reached the rank of Sergeant in a short two year period while serving in the U.S. Army where he also spent one year as an armored division tank commander in Korea. Joe was an avid Ohio State fan for the entirety of his life. Go Bucks! He was a member in good standing of Alcoholics Anonymous for the last 33 years of his life and credited the program with changing his life for the better. Joe was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave an online condolence.
1932 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.